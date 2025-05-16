Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s plan to deport Afghan refugees is a national disgrace

There’s no group more deserving of TPS than the Afghans who are now on the fast track to deportation.

Afghanistan Combat Veteran: “Afghanistan remains hell on earth for the people that we left behind” December 12, 2022 / 05:36
By  Matt Johnson

Matt Johnson

Matt Johnson writes for Haaretz, The Bulwark, The Daily Beast and many other outlets. He's the author of "How Hitchens Can Save the Left: Rediscovering Fearless Liberalism in an Age of Counter-Enlightenment."