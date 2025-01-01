Opinion

Trump’s second term could reshape the Supreme Court November 8, 2024 / 02:28

SCOTUS Watch 2025: TikTok, trans rights and Trump’s DOJ

The 2024 election looms over the remainder of the Supreme Court’s term — and beyond.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

