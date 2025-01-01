Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

New documentary explores disturbing similarities between U.S. and apartheid South Africa

Elon Musk’s rise has put South Africa in focus. A new film explores how bigotry spread in his home country — and offers warnings about the United States as well.

30 Years after apartheid: Reflecting on South Africa’s ongoing fight for democracy April 28, 2024 / 06:06
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.