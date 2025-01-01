New documentary explores disturbing similarities between U.S. and apartheid South Africa

Over on our Instagram account for “The ReidOut,” one of the most popular posts from the past year was one that featured a show segment about Elon Musk’s and other right-wing financiers’ familial roots in apartheid South Africa. The caption asked whether MAGA could stand for “Make apartheid great again.”
In the segment, Joy discusses Musk, as well as Peter Thiel and David Sacks — all of whom are wealthy Republican benefactors whose families immigrated to the United States from apartheid South Africa when they were younger.
Over the past couple of years, this kind of coverage, about Musk in particular, has had the feel of a villain’s origin story — a way for some to try to understand the agar of toxic bigotry from which Musk emerged, to explain some of the racism he has come to espouse, and to possibly foresee his plans for the United States.
You can read more articles on Musk and South Africa here, here and here.
And if the disturbing comparisons between apartheid South Africa and the U.S. are of interest, you should check out a new documentary called “Ernest Cole: Lost and Found.” The film, released in November, was produced by filmmaker Raoul Peck, the creator behind the James Baldwin-inspired documentary “I Am Not Your Negro.” And it’s shot from the vantage point of Cole, the late South African filmmaker and photographer, as he flees from South Africa and arrives in the United States — only to discover that bigotry in America is even worse.
Cole’s journals, which are narrated by actor LaKeith Stanfield, portray a man who came to the U.S. with optimism before he was hit with crushing reality about the state of race relations in his new home.