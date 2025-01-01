Opinion

North Dakota senator’s son is sentenced to 28 years after chase that killed a sheriff’s deputy

The incident hasn’t received the backlash we get from conservatives like Sen. Kevin Cramer when others — say, immigrants and nonwhite people — commit violent crimes, particularly against police.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.