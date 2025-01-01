North Dakota senator’s son is sentenced to 28 years after chase that killed a sheriff’s deputy

A son of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., has been sentenced to 28 years in prison after leading authorities on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in which a sheriff’s deputy was killed.
Ian Cramer, then 42, had been taken by his mother to a hospital for a mental health evaluation in December 2023 when he took her vehicle and fled, according to authorities in North Dakota. A pursuit ensued, and Cramer ultimately drove head-on into an unoccupied patrol vehicle, which fatally struck Deputy Paul Martin.
Cramer admitted using methamphetamine and bath salts on the day of the crash, prosecutors said. In September, he pleaded guilty to homicide while fleeing a peace officer, fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
At the time of the crash, Sen. Cramer issued a statement saying that his son suffers from “serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.” The judge who handed down the sentence Monday gave Ian Cramer a glimmer of hope, saying: “These are not mandatory minimums, which means that you’re probably going to serve a small portion of that 28 years and be out on parole.” (A spokesperson for the senator did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.)
This whole tragic situation may feel a bit ironic considering Cramer’s yearslong attacks on Hunter Biden, as Republicans were spreading bogus conspiracy theories that the Biden family was engaged in corruption — and attacking the president’s son over his addiction.