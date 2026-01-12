Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s financial moves cause needless problems

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s outlier practice of holding individual stocks continues to cause needless issues.

The latest instance came in a case called Chevron USA v. Plaquemines Parish, which is scheduled for oral argument on Monday. Oil and gas companies want to move environmental-damage litigation against them from Louisiana state court to federal court, where the companies seem to think they’d have an easier time.

Alito recused himself from the case Thursday, just days ahead of the hearing and several months after the court agreed to review the appeal and the parties filed their briefs. A justice’s recusal is typically noted when the court grants review.

But Alito’s last-minute exit means that an eight-justice court will now hear and decide the high-stakes case. The belated move is at once laudable, problematic and the latest example of a perplexing phenomenon.

A letter from the court’s clerk, filed on the docket Thursday, Jan. 8, said Alito was stepping aside because of his financial interest in ConocoPhillips, the parent corporation for Burlington Resources Oil and Gas Co. Burlington was among the companies that initially petitioned the high court to hear the case, but it withdrew from the petition in May, while the court’s decision about whether to grant review was still pending. The justices then granted review in June. (It takes four votes to grant review, and the vote tally isn’t public.) But later briefing “noted that Burlington remained a party in the district court,” the one-paragraph letter on Alito’s behalf concluded.

It’s worth pausing for a moment to consider Burlington’s withdrawal and how it highlights problems posed by Alito’s practice of holding individual stocks.

The company’s two-sentence letter in May didn’t give any reason for backing out. It merely said it was withdrawing from the then-pending petition and that neither it nor ConocoPhillips would be a party to, or have any involvement in, the case going forward.

Alito’s explanation for his initial nonrecusal implied that he would have recused had the company not withdrawn and the court granted review.

That raises a couple of issues.