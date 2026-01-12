Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Trump’s plan to dominate the federal courts for decades November 17, 2024 / 11:11

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s financial moves cause needless problems

The justice recused himself from a case just days before the oral argument, which is set for Monday with only eight justices participating.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post