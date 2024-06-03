Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Nicolle: ‘Who says that about their wife,’ Justice Alito blames his wife, won’t recuse himself May 29, 2024 / 09:22

Justice Alito’s nonrecusal in Trump, Jan. 6 cases can’t be ignored

It's still absurd that the justice can't or won't see why people are questioning his impartiality. Even a former clerk of his is speaking out.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post