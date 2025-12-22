Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Attorney breaks down challenge to overturn same-sex marriage: ‘A lot of issues’ with this case November 7, 2025 / 05:43

A new lawsuit tries to lay the groundwork to overturn the right to same-sex marriage

A justice of the peace in Texas who doesn’t want to officiate same-sex marriages is represented by Trump lawyer Jonathan Mitchell.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post