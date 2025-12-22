A new lawsuit tries to lay the groundwork to overturn the right to same-sex marriage

“The Supreme Court’s membership has changed since Obergefell.”

That observation came in a legal complaint filed on behalf of Dianne Hensley, a justice of the peace in Waco, Texas. She doesn’t want to officiate same-sex marriages, because of her Christian faith. Her lawsuit, filed in the federal Western District of Texas on Friday, seeks to lay the groundwork for reversing the high court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which affirmed same-sex marriage rights.

Represented by Jonathan Mitchell, who devised Texas’ abortion ban and represented Donald Trump in his effort to stay on the 2024 presidential ballot, Hensley’s complaint contained an unusually direct assessment of the court’s personnel changes.

“Justice [Anthony] Kennedy, the author of Obergefell, has been replaced by Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh, and Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg, who joined the majority in Obergefell, has been replaced by Justice [Amy Coney] Barrett,” Mitchell wrote.

“So it is far from clear that five members of the current Supreme Court will endorse Obergefell, and Dobbs has already repudiated Obergefell’s ‘reasoned judgment’ test for identifying ‘fundamental rights,’” he wrote, referring to the court’s 2022 ruling that overturned abortion rights.