Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Kim Davis wants the Supreme Court to join her crusade against same-sex marriage

The former Kentucky county clerk called for the high court to reverse itself on marriage equality, just as it did on abortion.

‘Equality cannot be conditional’: HRC launches national tour to fight anti-LGBTQ+ attacks July 28, 2025 / 07:25
By  Suzanne B. Goldberg

Suzanne B. Goldberg

Suzanne B. Goldberg is the Herbert and Doris Wechsler Clinical Professor of Law at Columbia Law School and founding director of the Law School's Sexuality and Gender Law Clinic.