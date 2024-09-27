Supreme Court nixes RFK Jr.’s appeal to get on the ballot in New York

The Supreme Court declined to put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the presidential ballot in New York.
It’s the high court’s latest action ahead of the 2024 election, after declining to let Green Party candidate Jill Stein on the Nevada ballot and partially siding with Republicans to enforce Arizona state law requiring documentary proof of citizenship for voting.
Ask Jordan questions during his Reddit AMA on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, where he will discuss the biggest cases of the Supreme Court’s next term.
After suspending his independent campaign and backing Republican nominee Donald Trump, Kennedy and his supporters fought for him to be on the reliably blue New York ballot as he fought to stay off the ballot in more contentious states where his presence could hurt Trump, recently succeeding in the latter effort in North Carolina.