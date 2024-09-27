Opinion

Start of mail-in voting in North Carolina delayed to remove RFK Jr. from ballot September 6, 2024 / 01:51

Supreme Court nixes RFK Jr.’s appeal to get on the ballot in New York

After suspending his independent campaign and backing Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has fought to get off the ballot in swing states and onto the ballot elsewhere.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

