Supreme Court nixes RFK Jr.’s appeal to get on the ballot in New York

The Supreme Court declined to put Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the presidential ballot in New York.

It’s the high court’s latest action ahead of the 2024 election, after declining to let Green Party candidate Jill Stein on the Nevada ballot and partially siding with Republicans to enforce Arizona state law requiring documentary proof of citizenship for voting.

Ask Jordan questions during his Reddit AMA on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, where he will discuss the biggest cases of the Supreme Court’s next term.