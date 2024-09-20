Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘People are bored by Trump’: Republican Voters Against Trump launches new ad campaign September 3, 2024 / 05:02

Supreme Court shuts down Nevada Green Party bid for 2024 ballot access

It’s the Supreme Court’s latest instance of weighing in on a contentious battleground state issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post