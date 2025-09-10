Ask Jordan: Would the Supreme Court let Trump run for a third presidential term?

“Will the Supreme Court allow President Trump to run for a third term? I fear this happening.” — Neal C.

Hi Neal,

Although the Roberts Court has been steadily empowering Donald Trump in his second term, I would be surprised if the justices let him run for a third term if he tries to do so. But it’s important to take the question seriously. So let’s do that.

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution says (in part): “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” Trump has been elected twice. Case closed, right?

It should be.

But the case has never been opened before. That doesn’t mean it’s an open question in the sense that there are equally meritorious arguments on both sides, because there aren’t. It just means the courts haven’t been called on to decide it. Of course, there are any number of questions that courts haven’t answered because they’re so obvious that no one has asked. This may well be an example of such a question.

But the courts can sometimes make simple things more complicated than they have to be.