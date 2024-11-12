Opinion

Christian activists try Ten Commandments law, emboldened by compromised Supreme Court June 21, 2024

Federal judge says Louisiana law requiring Ten Commandments in schools is unconstitutional

The ruling means that public schools across the state likely won’t be required to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms on Jan. 1, 2025.

Nov. 12, 2024, 11:52 AM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.

