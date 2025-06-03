Judge finds Kristi Noem likely violated due process on TSA collective bargaining

When you hear “Trump administration Department of Homeland Security” and “due process,” you might think of the government’s legal violations in the immigration context. Branching out into a different context, a new ruling found a move by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem likely violated due process in her bid to crush collective bargaining at the Transportation Security Administration.

Noem had issued a “determination” intended to bar transportation security officers from engaging in collective bargaining. Along with a local union and two aviation-related unions, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) filed a federal lawsuit in Washington state. The plaintiffs argued that the Noem Determination was retaliatory in violation of the First Amendment, violated due process under the Fifth Amendment, and was arbitrary and capricious and contrary to law under the Administrative Procedure Act.

Siding with the plaintiffs, U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman in Seattle granted a preliminary injunction against the Noem Determination and its rescission of a 2024 bargaining agreement. “The Court here finds that an injunction must issue to preserve the rights and benefits that the 2024 CBA confers to TSOs pending resolution of this litigation,” the Clinton appointee wrote Monday, referring to transportation security officers.