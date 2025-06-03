Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Analysis

As law firms and clients push back against Trump, he shifts focus to judicial ‘vetters’

In cutting off the American Bar Association's access to judicial nominees and attacking the Federalist Society, Trump seeks to become the sole arbiter of judicial quality.

Law firms that made deal with Trump, see major clients abandon them for firms that stood up to him June 2, 2025 / 11:59
By  Lisa Rubin
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is an MS NOW legal correspondent and a former litigator. Previously, she was the off-air legal analyst for “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.” 