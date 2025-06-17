New polls on Republican megabill make GOP leaders’ pitch even tougher

A couple of weeks ago, House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared on CNBC to promote his party’s domestic policy megabill — the inaptly named “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” — though the Louisiana Republican’s sales pitch included a warning of sorts.

“If we don’t deliver on this … then we’re not going to have the House majority,” the GOP leader said, “So this team has to stay in power … and it all begins with the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

As a matter of political strategy, Johnson’s pitch might sound sensible: Americans put Republicans in a position of power, and if the party fails to deliver on its key legislative package after months of effort, it might seem realistic to think the GOP would pay a political price.

But these assumptions are rooted in the idea that the public actually likes the Republicans’ far-right reconciliation package. As The Washington Post reported, there’s fresh evidence to the contrary:

As Senate Republicans race to pass President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a plurality of Americans oppose the sweeping tax-and-spending legislation, with mixed opinions on specific provisions and concerns about its impact on the national debt and Medicaid, according to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll conducted earlier this month.

In fairness, the national survey found that many Americans are not yet familiar the legislation or its details, but among those with opinions of the GOP package, 42% oppose the bill, while only 23% support it.