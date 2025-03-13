Judge Chutkan grants expedited discovery in lawsuit over Musk’s and DOGE’s authority

What exactly have Elon Musk and DOGE been up to? A new court ruling could help provide some answers.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted a request for expedited discovery in a lawsuit brought by Democratic-led states challenging Musk’s and the Department of Government Efficiency’s authority. The plaintiff states are seeking “to identify DOGE personnel and the parameters of DOGE’s and Musk’s authority — a question central to Plaintiffs’ claims,” Chutkan wrote in an opinion explaining her decision.

If the judge’s name sounds familiar, she also presided over one of Donald Trump’s four criminal cases before he won the 2024 presidential election. In this current civil case, Chutkan emphasized in her ruling that the plaintiffs aren’t seeking information from Trump himself.

The discovery requests “shall be limited to information and materials regarding agencies, employees, contracts, grants, federal funding, legal agreements, databases, or data management systems that involve or engage with Plaintiff States, including entities and institutions operated or funded by Plaintiff States,” Chutkan wrote in her order. She said Musk and DOGE must produce the requested documents and respond to questions within three weeks.

