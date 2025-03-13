Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s EPA is ready to make polluters great again

Environmental Protection Agency director Lee Zeldin announced dozens of regulations on polluting businesses that will be rolled back.

‘Cancer Alley’ residents fight for public health after Trump drops Biden-era pollution lawsuit March 13, 2025 / 11:52
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.