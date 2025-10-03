Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why progressives must urgently condemn the antisemitic attack on a U.K. synagogue

In the face of yet another deadly antisemitic attack, progressive Jews have a duty to speak with moral clarity on Israel's heinous acts against Palestinians.

2 dead, suspect killed in Manchester synagogue attack on Yom Kippur  October 2, 2025 / 02:30
By  Jay Michaelson

Jay Michaelson

Jay Michaelson will be a visiting professor at Harvard Law School in 2025. He clerked for Judge Merrick Garland on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, was the Supreme Court columnist for the Daily Beast for eight years, and is the author of the bestselling book God vs. Gay? The Religious Case for Equality. He holds a JD from Yale, a PhD in religion from Hebrew University, and nondenominational rabbinic ordination.