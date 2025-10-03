Why progressives must urgently condemn the antisemitic attack on a U.K. synagogue

Like a lot of Jewish people, I found out about Thursday’s horrific attack outside a Manchester synagogue as I was leaving synagogue.
It was the end of the Yom Kippur holiday — only a few hours prior, I had chanted the medieval poem about how only God knows who will live and who will die, who by fire and who by water. The irony was obvious and painful.
The scene was also grimly familiar: the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacres happened on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, which meant many observant Jews only learned about it when they, too, turned on their phones after the holiday was over. (Traditionally, religious Jews don’t use electricity on the Sabbath and holidays; even many less traditional ones unplug from phones and devices.)
So, it seems, this is our new normal. Celebrate a holiday, then check the news to see if anyone was just murdered.
Let’s be clear: This attack was 100% antisemitic. Not partly, not somewhat.
While we are still learning some details about it, some things are confirmed. The attacker was a British citizen of Syrian descent; British police has declared this a terrorist incident; the attack was carried out amidst a highly fraught and politicized environment during Israel’s brutal campaign in Gaza. But even if this attack was politically motivated, it’s important to remember that synagogues are not military targets, and British Jews reflecting on the year just passed are not soldiers nor politicians. Nor, as far as I’m aware, did the terrorist ask his victims what they thought of Zionism or the Netanyahu government.
He ran into the crowd with his car and stabbed people because they were Jews.
Progressives, especially those who, like me, have been publicly critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza, need to speak clearly about this. We need to say that it is never acceptable to target random Jews at a synagogue because of something the state of Israel does. Or random Israeli citizens in a kibbutz or at a rave. Or, for that matter, Muslims or Christians or Palestinians in Gaza or the West Bank. And we need to refrain from providing what we think is “context.”
The case against Israel’s actions in Gaza is stronger, not weaker, when Israel’s critics speak with moral clarity. I sincerely believe that it helps Palestine when those in solidarity with it condemn antisemitic violence without qualification. As, let’s be honest, many did not in October 2023. I lost friends and allies that month, and I will never forget their silence or equivocation.
I have gone to the journalistic mat insisting that anti-Zionism is not the same as antisemitism, whatever the Anti-Defamation League or the Trump regime might insist. But when Jews are attacked because they are Jews, then it is. It’s really that simple.
As for the right, I admit that I was, sadly, relieved that this terrorism happened in Manchester, England, and not Manchester, New Hampshire. Because had it happened here, a lot would be different.