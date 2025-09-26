Opinion

He helped build the anti-vaccine movement. RFK Jr. just hired him.

Neither a physician nor a scientist, new CDC senior adviser Mark Blaxill claims without evidence that every child who takes vaccines is in some way injured.

Split of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Mark Blaxill.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Mark Blaxill.Getty; Boston Herald file
By  Brandy Zadrozny
Brandy Zadrozny

