Why Jack Smith didn’t charge Trump with insurrection

Ever since Donald Trump was indicted in the federal election interference case in 2023, a lingering question has been why special counsel Jack Smith didn’t charge him under the Insurrection Act. We just got an answer in the volume of Smith’s report on the election case that was released overnight.

The federal insurrection law says that

[w]hoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

In his report, Smith observed that it didn’t appear that anyone had been charged with that crime in more than 100 years. Explaining why his office didn’t bring it against Trump, the special counsel wrote that cases interpreting that statute “are scarce and arose in contexts that provided little guidance regarding its potential application in this case.”

More specifically, Smith noted that he would’ve had to prove that the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, was an “insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof” and that Trump “incite[d]” or “assist[ed]” the insurrection, or “g[ave] aid or comfort thereto.”

The special counsel was mindful that courts have called the Capitol attack an insurrection, including the Colorado Supreme Court in the case that deemed Trump ineligible for office (until the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the state court and effectively ended nationwide challenges to Trump’s eligibility). Smith wrote that his office was “aware of the litigation risk that would be presented by employing this long-dormant statute.”

Among the reasons the special counsel held back, he wrote, was that Trump was trying to stay in power as the current president rather than overthrow the government from the outside. “The Office did not find any case in which a criminal defendant was charged with insurrection for acting within the government to maintain power, as opposed to overthrowing it or thwarting it from the outside,” Smith wrote, concluding that applying the law in this situation “would have been a first, which further weighed against charging it, given the other available charges, even if there were reasonable arguments that it might apply.”

Smith further noted that he couldn’t find a case in which anyone had been charged with inciting, assisting or giving aid or comfort to rebellion or insurrection. “The few relevant cases that exist appear to be based on a defendant directly engaging in rebellion or insurrection, but the Office’s proof did not include evidence that Mr. Trump directly engaged in insurrection himself,” he wrote.