Jack Smith’s January 6 investigation report released January 14, 2025 / 06:14

Why Jack Smith didn’t charge Trump with insurrection

The special counsel explained in his report on the federal election interference case why he didn’t seek to bring charges under the Insurrection Act.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

