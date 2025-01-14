Biden admitted his biggest disappointment — and Democrats should pay attention

As he prepares to leave office next week, President Joe Biden reflected on his administration’s legacy, and his answer to a question about his biggest regret should be a blaring siren for Democrats.
In a recent interview with USA Today, Biden told reporter Susan Page he was most disappointed in his administration’s failure to combat the rise of misinformation.
Whether the topic was immigration, the economy or the Israel-Hamas war, misinformation created hurdles for the Biden administration over the last four years.
Per USA Today:
His biggest disappointment, Biden said, was his failure to effectively counter misinformation, including that from Trump. He said that challenge reflects the revolution in how Americans get their news, and whom they trust to tell it. ‘Because of the way, nature, the nature of the way information is shared now, there are no editors out there to say “That’s simply not true,”’ Biden said.
Despite his feelings on the matter, I think the Biden administration waged an unprecedented and admirable fight against mis- and disinformation, even as it ran into equally unprecedented headwinds. The Disinformation Governance Board that was meant to live within the Department of Homeland Security — and the scrapping of that board after it was undermined, ironically, by far-right disinformation — was a prime example of the administration’s effort to identify the problem and craft a novel solution, without being provided the tools to fix it.