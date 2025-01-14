Opinion

Biden admitted his biggest disappointment — and Democrats should pay attention

The outgoing president reckoned with his administration’s failure to combat the rise of misinformation in his interview with USA Today.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.