Why the Supreme Court’s immunity decision might impact Trump’s New York verdict

Months ago, roughly a week after the Supreme Court announced it would examine whether, and to what extent, a president is immune from criminal prosecution for his official acts, Donald Trump’s lawyers injected an odd, longshot evidentiary issue into another of his criminal cases: the New York hush money trial.

Specifically, Trump’s lawyers asked Judge Juan Merchan to stay the hush money trial until the Supreme Court issued its immunity ruling, or, at the very least, preclude the Manhattan district attorney’s office from “offering evidence at trial of President Trump’s official acts,” a category Trump’s team asserted contains social media posts and public statements Trump issued while president as well as Trump’s 2018 financial disclosure, as filed with the Office of Government Ethics. They even argued that testimony “relating to official-acts communications by President Trump” should be excluded.

Trump’s motion to set aside the New York verdict might not be frivolous. Yet it is also not necessarily a slam dunk.

In response, the DA’s team was dubious, insisting Trump was “not raising presidential immunity for any of the purposes that the defense typically serves: namely, immunity from criminal charges or criminal process. Instead, defendant makes the peculiar argument that immunity can somehow preclude introduction of evidence of official presidential acts in a criminal proceeding, even if that evidence is otherwise relevant and admissible for criminal charges to which no immunity attaches.” And they contested that the statements at issue could be characterized as “official acts” in any event.

But ultimately, Merchan denied the motion as untimely, never grappling with the substance of Trump’s novel evidentiary argument, and the Trump trial proceeded with multiple instances of alleged “official-acts evidence” admitted. Trump’s May 2018 tweets admitting that he reimbursed Michael Cohen for the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels? Check. Trump’s 2018 federal financial disclosure revealing part of that same reimbursement? Check. His April 2018 tweets subtly pressuring Cohen not to flip and his ugly August 2018 tweets demeaning Cohen’s lawyering skills once he pleaded guilty and comparing him unfavorably to the loyal Paul Manafort? Check, check and check.

And once that — and a tall heap of other documentary and testimonial evidence was admitted — a jury of 12 Manhattanites convicted Trump on all 34 counts of falsification of business records, in the first degree. Within minutes of the jury’s announcing their verdict, sentencing was scheduled for July 11.