Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Analysis

Forget the F-bomb: One email really stands out in Emil Bove whistleblower’s records

If, as a government lawyer, Emil Bove can’t be trusted to follow court orders, should the Senate entrust him with reviewing, much less upholding, them?

‘The worst conceivable nominee’: Hear federal prosecutors sound off on Trump’s judicial choice July 8, 2025 / 07:03
By  Lisa Rubin
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is MS NOW's senior legal reporter and a former litigator.