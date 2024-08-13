Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Musk is not well intentioned when it comes to U.S. liberal democracy: Ed Luce August 13, 2024 / 06:37

Judge Reed O’Connor recuses himself from Elon Musk’s advertiser lawsuit

Separately, the UAW filed federal labor charges against Musk and Donald Trump, following their conversation on X.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Aug. 13, 2024, 4:41 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post