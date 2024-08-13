Opinion

I don’t live in Minnesota. But thanks to Tim Walz, my life-saving OB-GYN does.

Why I will make the choice, over and over again during my high-risk pregnancy, to cross state lines and ensure prenatal care that could legally include an abortion.

Walz’s so-called “abortion sanctuary state” is my saving grace.Getty Images
By  Danielle Campoamor

Danielle Campoamor

Danielle Campoamor is a freelance journalist who has been published in Teen Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, CNN Opinion, Playboy, Newsweek, BuzzFeed and Marie Claire, among others.