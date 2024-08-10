Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Elon Musk sues his critics into silence. So much for ‘free speech.’

The X boss sued a group of advertisers for using their rights of freedom of association to not associate with the racist content on the social media site.

More from MS NOW Daily Must reads from Today's list This viral TikTok illustrates the pain of giving birth while Black Dr. Uché Blackstock Trump’s investment in MBS is a bad deal in the making Hayes BrownGetty Images
By  Andy Craig

Andy Craig

Andy Craig is a fellow at the Institute for Humane Studies.