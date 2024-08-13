North Carolina Republican candidates are breaking the ‘crazy meter’

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 12 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

The last time a Democratic presidential candidate won North Carolina was Barack Obama in 2008. But since Vice President Kamala Harris moved to the top of the Democratic ticket three weeks ago, Democrats are feeling like North Carolina may be in reach for them again.

Part of what may be lifting Democrats in North Carolina is that the Republican candidate for governor there is — and I believe this is the technical term — cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.

A new poll released by YouGov on Sunday shows Donald Trump and Harris currently tied in North Carolina at 46% each. Some of that is absolutely the relative appeal of the two candidates and their campaigns, but part of what may be lifting Democrats in North Carolina is that the Republican candidate for governor there is — and I believe this is the technical term — cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.Republican Mark Robinson calls gay people “filth.” He says schoolteachers are “wicked people.” He has mocked and attacked school shooting survivors. He has warned ominously that the music industry is run by the Illuminati. He said the film “Black Panther” was created by Jews and “satanic Marxists.” And he has — perhaps you won’t find this surprising — engaged in Holocaust denial.

This man is the Republican nominee for governor in a totally normal state, a real place called North Carolina.

That same YouGov poll that found Trump and Harris tied in the presidential race in North Carolina found Robinson losing the governor’s race to Democrat Josh Stein by a whopping 10 points.

Now there’s new reporting highlighting another statewide Republican candidate in North Carolina who is right up there with Robinson on the crazy meter. In a since-deleted Facebook livestream unearthed by CNN, Michele Morrow, the Republican nominee to run North Carolina public schools, can reportedly be seen in a Washington, D.C.-area hotel the night of Jan. 6, 2021, advocating for a military coup to keep Trump in power.

Previously Morrow called for the killing of Joe Biden and other prominent Democrats, including the public execution of former President Barack Obama.Again, this is now the Republican nominee for superintendent of all public K-12 education in North Carolina. Notably, Morrow calls public schools “socialism centers” and “indoctrination centers.” She is endorsed by Robinson, who said at a recent event with her, “We’re gonna make sure we do everything to get you in office.”

With folks like that leading the statewide Republican ticket in North Carolina, Democrats think their presidential ticket has a real shot. The Democratic National Committee has now put up 15 new billboards across North Carolina as part of its first swing state paid advertising blitz since Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

So with the election rapidly approaching, keep an eye on North Carolina and watch this space.

