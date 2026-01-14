Divided panel cites Supreme Court backing of Texas’ map to uphold California’s

When the Supreme Court’s Republican-appointed majority approved Texas’ congressional map last month, it did so on the grounds that the GOP-backed effort was motivated by politics, not improper racial considerations.

In an unsigned order, the majority observed that, ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, “Texas adopted the first new map, then California responded with its own map for the stated purpose of counteracting what Texas had done.” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in a concurring opinion that “the impetus for the adoption of the Texas map (like the map subsequently adopted in California) was partisan advantage pure and simple.”

Against that backdrop, it would seem that the high court is similarly poised to green-light California’s map, approved by voters under a measure called Proposition 50, which is likely to flip five congressional seats from Republicans to Democrats in the Democratic-led state.

The California litigation moved a step closer to a Supreme Court resolution Wednesday, when a divided three-judge panel declined to block the map, teeing up a Republican appeal to the justices. Notably, both the two-judge majority (both Democratic appointees) and the dissenting judge (a Trump appointee) cited the Supreme Court’s Texas ruling as backing their respective sides.

The majority opinion authored by Judge Josephine Staton quoted from Alito’s concurrence in the Texas case, writing: “Having carefully reviewed and weighed the relevant evidence, we find that the evidence presented reflects that Proposition 50 was exactly what it was billed as: a political gerrymander designed to flip five Republican-held seats to the Democrats. In other words, the ‘impetus for the adoption’ of the Proposition 50 Map was ‘partisan advantage pure and simple.’”

In his dissent, Judge Kenneth Lee wrote that he wanted to address “the elephant in the room: The Supreme Court stayed the district court panel’s decision preliminarily enjoining Texas’ redistricting map that potentially added five more Republican seats. Why does that Supreme Court order not control here?”