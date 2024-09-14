Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Judges shouldn’t be above the laws they interpret

The federal judiciary's "self-policing" of workplace harassment has utterly failed.

Biden marks 30 years of Violence Against Women Act September 13, 2024 / 04:50
By  Hank Johnson  and  Aliza Shatzman

Hank Johnson

Rep. Hank Johnson is a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee and ranking member of the Subcommittee on Courts. He has represented Georgia’s Fourth District since 2007.

Aliza Shatzman

Aliza Shatzman is president and founder of the Legal Accountability Project. She is an attorney and advocate based in Washington, D.C. who writes and speaks about judicial accountability, clerkships, and diversity in the courts.