Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Analysis

Iran’s people deserve better

Most Iranians want to be free of the despotic theocracy that brutally rules them. But they don't want regime change at the barrel of a gun.

Crowds holding Iranian flags gather at Revolution Square in Tehran, Iran, to protest the U.S. attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, 2025.Fatemeh Bahrami / Anadolu via Getty Images
By  Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani

Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani

Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani is a journalist, podcast host and writer. She writes "High Key with CMT" and can be found on Instagram @caro_mt.