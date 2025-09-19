Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Warrior ethos?’: Trump’s army of garbage collectors exposes ‘absurd’ orders August 27, 2025 / 05:54

The White House peace vigil, the longest continuous political protest in the U.S., is dismantled

Trump ordered its removal after a reporter from the conservative network Real America’s Voice asked about the “eyesore.”

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post