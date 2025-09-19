The White House peace vigil, the longest continuous political protest in the U.S., is dismantled

Federal law enforcement took down the White House peace vigil on Thursday, putting an apparent end to what was considered the country’s longest continuous political protest.

During a news conference in the Oval Office on Sept. 5, a reporter from the conservative network Real America’s Voice asked Trump about the tent, calling the longstanding vigil an “eyesore” and speculating whether it posed a national security issue. Trump said he was unaware of the anti-war demonstration, but quickly turned and instructed a member of his team to “take it down. Take it down today, right now. Nobody told me about this.”