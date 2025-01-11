Trump promised to ‘save’ TikTok, but he doesn’t have a lot of options

Unless the Supreme Court temporarily blocks a federal law requiring TikTok be sold to a non-Chinese entity or else be prohibited in the U.S., a ban on the app will go into effect on Jan. 19 that could affect millions of users and is likely to upend content creators’ livelihoods.

Indications during oral arguments on Friday suggested that the court is inclined to uphold the law, which President Joe Biden signed in April. If the ban is in effect on Jan. 19, the popular social media platform may be removed from app stores, but it probably won’t disappear from users’ phones immediately. User experience could deteriorate over time, as security patches and updates won’t be available to download, CNN reported.

However, if the court decides not to block the law or to delay the Jan. 19 deadline, the app’s fate may lie with President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Trump has said he opposes the ban and that he would “save” TikTok. Last month, he asked the Supreme Court to pause the law so that he can “pursue a political resolution” after he takes office. If the court acquiesces, Trump could grant a 90-day extension to TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to continue seeking a buyer.

