Threat of Iranian ‘sleeper cells’ provokes paranoia among MAGA influencers

MAGA influencers have taken to fearmongering over threats of Iranian “sleeper cells” in the wake of President Donald Trump’s unilateral entry into Israel’s war with Iran. The president continues to face backlash over his decision to bomb Iran over unsubstantiated claims that the country’s nuclear program posed an imminent threat to the United States.

Some of the president’s allies are looking to stoke fears that Iran’s imminent threat to the U.S. might also take the form of a domestic terror attack using “sleeper cells” in the United States — a theory that apparently originates from Iranian threats but for which there’s no other public evidence.

Over the weekend, NBC News reported, citing two unnamed U.S. officials, that Iran sent Trump a warning, through an intermediary at the G7 summit, that it could respond to American bombings by activating so-called sleeper cells, or secret agents, within the United States. On Sunday, Trump’s deportation adviser Tom Homan even lobbed the unsubstantiated insinuation that any of the “thousands” of Iranian immigrants who came to the U.S. during the Biden administration could be part of a secret terror cell.

Homan’s claim echoed a memo to Customs and Border Protection from Commissioner Rodney Scott that alleged “thousands” of Iranians had entered the U.S. “illegally” and that “the threat of sleeper cells or sympathizers acting on their own, or at the behest of Iran has never been higher.” But even Scott acknowledged “we have not received any specific credible threats to share with you all currently.” (Neither MSNBC or NBC News have reviewed the memo, first reported by the Hill.)

Likewise, during a Monday morning interview on Fox News, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration hadn’t identified any specific threats.