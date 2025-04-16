U.K. prime minister says online content moderation could be part of trade talks with U.S.

First Trump officials were trying to get Europe to accept chlorinated chickens and hormone-infused beef from the United States. Now, it seems they are trying to foist the toxicity of our social media platforms and a laissez-faire approach to harmful content onto Europe, as well.

Evidence suggests the Trump administration is targeting content moderation laws in the United Kingdom designed to curb hate speech and misinformation as a part of trade negotiations.

Last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged to Parliament that “a review of online safety rules [is] on the table in trade talks with the United States,” Politico EU reported. When asked about whether top tech firms might be powerful enough to be treated as independent nations, Starmer hedged and pivoted to points about “the appropriate way to tax digital services” and “how technology impacts with free speech.” (Below is a video of the exchange posted by a member of Parliament, Chi Onwurah.)

Starmer’s comments seem to suggest that U.K. laws against hate speech and disinformation have become a factor in trade negotiations with Trump, who is destabilizing the U.S. economy with a haphazard tariff war that has targeted American allies, such as the U.K.