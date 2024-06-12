Opinion

Remembering the victims of the Tulsa massacre. June 1, 2022 / 05:11

Oklahoma high court ends last hope of justice for Tulsa Race Massacre survivors

The state Supreme Court struck down a lawsuit from the last known survivors of the 1921 attack, who had sought reparations from the city for victims and their descendants.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

