BREAKING: House votes to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt June 12, 2024 / 02:47

In an unfortunate stunt, Republicans hold AG Garland in contempt

It was obvious that House Republicans planned to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt as part of a partisan stunt. GOP members did it anyway.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor.

