MAGA is big mad over Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance

This is an adapted excerpt from the Sept. 29 episode of “The Beat with Ari Melber.”

For all the ways different people see different realities these days — a trend we all know well, from politics to social media — once a year, there’s one viewing experience that people around the world share: the Super Bowl. Every year, over 100 million viewers worldwide tune in to watch the game and its pivotal halftime show. Past iconic performances include Prince, Katy Perry, U2 and Beyoncé.

In fact, the announcement of the halftime performer has become an event of its own. For the 2026 show, many have eyed some of the biggest stars right now, from Taylor Swift to Ariana Grande to Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican artist hasn’t shied away from politics. He’s advocated for human rights and solidarity for his native island.

With the NFL season still in its early stages, no one knows who will play in the game (set for Feb. 8), but the news is now in on who will play the halftime show. On Sunday night, the NFL announced that the Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny will headline the event.

In popularity, Bad Bunny is a no-brainer for the NFL. His catalog is a hit with U.S. and global audiences. He’s one of the highest-chart-topping artists, alongside the likes of Swift. In 2023, he even beat her with the most-played album on Spotify worldwide. He boasts over 100 billion streams overall. In reach, that’s a Beatles-level feat.

His music is ripe for the dance floor, a Latin-themed reggaeton that focuses more on fun and emotion than anything overtly political. However, the Puerto Rican artist hasn’t shied away from politics. He’s advocated for human rights and solidarity for his native island, addressing issues of exploitation and gentrification.

Back in October, when a comic at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally called the island a “floating island of garbage,” Bad Bunny condemned the remarks, posting a video ode to his homeland on Instagram alongside the caption, “garbage.”