Bad Bunny will headline 2026 Super Bowl halftime show September 29, 2025 / 00:38

MAGA is big mad over Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance

Republicans won the election, but where they may not be “winning,” like the pop culture space, we see intense outrage time and time again.

By  Ari Melber  and  Allison Detzel

Ari Melber

Ari Melber, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, writer and attorney, is the host of “The Beat with Ari Melber” airing nightly at 6 p.m. ET on MSNBC. He also serves as MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent and an NBC News legal analyst. Before joining MSNBC, Melber practiced First Amendment law and served as a legislative aide in the U.S. Senate. He received a J.D. from Cornell Law School and is a member of the New York Bar.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

