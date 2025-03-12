Trump’s USDA secretary defends $1 billion cuts to funding for food banks, schools

The Trump administration is facing backlash from Democrats and school nutrition advocates over its recent decision to kill two federal programs that provided more than $1 billion in funding for schools and food banks to purchase food from local farms.

The decision, which comes as Republicans are pushing for deep cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, underscores the MAGA movement’s antipathy toward food aid programs benefiting millions of poor Americans, including many children.

As The Guardian reported:

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has slashed two programs that provided more than $1 billion for schools and food banks to purchase food from local farms and ranchers. About $660m of those funds were contained in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, which provided funds to schools and child care facilities but is now being eliminated. The rest were part of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, which provided funds to local food banks and other organizations. The USDA unfroze funds for existing agreements, but a second round of funding in fiscal year 2025 has been nixed.

On Tuesday, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins faced a pointed question about her department’s cuts for such programs on the Trump-friendly Fox News network. After reading a headline about the cuts, anchor Bill Hemmer asked, “How do you justify that?”