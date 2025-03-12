Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘A six resignation kind of day’ at DOJ following Trump’s sketchy deal with NYC mayor Eric Adams February 14, 2025 / 11:53

DOJ reportedly slashes staff at office focused on prosecuting public corruption

The Trump administration has never come out and said it’s tolerant of corruption, but given the circumstances, does it really have to?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post