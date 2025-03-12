DOJ reportedly slashes staff at office focused on prosecuting public corruption

When Donald Trump’s appointees at the Justice Department decided it was time to end the criminal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the prosecutors overseeing the case resigned. Justice Department officials then tried to move the Adams case to the Public Integrity Section, which is principally responsible for prosecuting public corruption cases.

That didn’t work, either: The acting head of the Public Integrity Section refused to drop the case against Adams and resigned. Soon after, three other members of the section also resigned.

At the time, it was hard not to wonder who Team Trump would choose to replace them. As it turns out, the answer is apparently “no one.” NBC News reported:

The Trump administration is gutting the Justice Department’s unit that oversees prosecutions of public officials accused of corruption, three sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told NBC News. The unit, the Public Integrity Section, has overseen some of the country’s most high-profile and sensitive prosecutions. Now, though, only a small fraction of its employees will remain, and the unit will no longer directly handle investigations or prosecutions, two sources said.

It would be an overstatement to say the Public Integrity Section will be completely closed, but the unit will go from dozens of employees to roughly six.