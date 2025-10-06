Trump administration closes criminal investigation into evangelical university

The Trump administration has closed a criminal investigation into Olivet University, declining to bring human trafficking charges against officials at the Christian institution in Southern California.

The university’s founder, evangelical pastor and media executive David Jang, has been portrayed by some of his followers as the second coming of Jesus Christ and is known for his founding roles in the creation of conservative, evangelical-friendly outlets like The Christian Post. And it was the Post last week that reported on a joint status report filed in U.S. District Court that said:

The parties have recently been informed by an agent from Homeland Security Investigations that no charges are going to be filed against Olivet University or anyone else affiliated with Olivet University that arise out of or are related to Plaintiffs’ claims.

The filing allows a civil lawsuit, filed by former Olivet University students, to continue.

Last year, a Los Angeles Times report detailed allegations from former students and employees at the university, who claimed they’d been put under “near-constant surveillance and stripped of their independence” while enduring a “big brother-like atmosphere on multiple campuses where administrators prevented adults from leaving” and “forced them to work, sometimes for free.”