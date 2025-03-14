White House blames Biden as Trump’s tariffs wreak havoc on U.S. economy

On Tuesday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt repeated one of the White House’s favorite talking points about President Donald Trump’s trade war. After reporters questioned Leavitt about his repeated promises on the campaign trail to lower taxes for everyday Americans, the press secretary said the president is “not implementing tax hikes.” She told reporters Trump’s tariffs were a “tax hike on foreign countries” and a “tax cut for the American people.”

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma contradicted the press secretary’s claim. “Tariffs is a tax, and it will be passed on consumers,” Mullin told CNN.

Leavitt is either ignorant about how tariffs work or purposely dishonest — either way, imposing them still leads the United States down the same dangerous economic path. Almost every economist will tell you that tariffs make nations less prosperous. During Trump’s first term, studies showed that his tariffs hurt consumers. This time around, his proposals are much more far-reaching, which means potentially even larger negative economic impacts for everyday Americans.