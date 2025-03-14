Opinion

‘Idiotic and dangerous’: Republicans running out of answers for Trump torching the economy March 13, 2025 / 11:19

White House blames Biden as Trump’s tariffs wreak havoc on U.S. economy

Biden handed Trump a strong post-pandemic economy that was the envy of the world. Now, the U.S. is the embarrassment of the world.

By  David Jolly  and  Allison Detzel

David Jolly

David Jolly, an MSNBC political contributor, represented Florida's 13th Congressional District as a Republican in the House from 2014 to 2017. He is the chairman of the Serve America Movement. Jolly left the Republican Party in 2018. 

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

