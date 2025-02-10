Opinion

Super Bowl 2025 recap: Philadelphia Eagles become two-time NFL champions February 10, 2025 / 07:08

Trump suggests Super Bowl fans booed Taylor Swift because she didn’t back him in 2024

Trump did not congratulate the Eagles for their blowout win against the Chiefs. But he did post multiple times about Swift being jeered.

Feb. 10, 2025, 11:46 AM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

