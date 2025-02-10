Trump suggests Super Bowl fans booed Taylor Swift because she didn’t back him in 2024

President Donald Trump revived his apparent grudge against pop star Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl, mocking the singer after she was booed by fans at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night.

Trump, who attended the game in New Orleans with his daughter Ivanka Trump, did not publicly congratulate the Philadelphia Eagles for their blowout win against the Kansas City Chiefs. But he did share multiple posts on Truth Social about Swift being jeered by the crowd.

During the game, Trump posted videos contrasting the applause he received while briefly appearing on the jumbotron during the National Anthem to the boos from the crowd when Swift was featured on the screen.

Taylor Swift was just shown on the big screen. Mostly boos from Eagles fans. #SuperBowlLIX pic.twitter.com/JaOllp8G5k — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) February 9, 2025

After the game, Trump seemed to reference Swift’s endorsement of then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election, claiming that it was his fans who booed her.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium,” Trump later wrote on Truth Social after the game. “MAGA is very unforgiving!”

The singer, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, appeared confused by the negative reaction she received in the stadium. Although Trump suggested the boos were political, it’s unclear what motivated the crowd. NBC News reported that the stadium was dominated by Eagles fans, and The Associated Press speculated that the boos were simply due to anti-Chiefs sentiment. She also did not leave the arena because of the boos, as the president claimed.

Trump has long displayed a seeming fixation with Swift and her celebrity. Her endorsement of Harris last year set off some bizarre reactions from the Trump campaign and from the then-candidate himself. At the time, he said Swift would “probably pay a price” for backing Harris “in the marketplace,” though she sustained no discernible financial or reputational blowback over the endorsement.