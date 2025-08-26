Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Taylor Swift has entered her engaged era.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce popped the question to the Grammy-award winning artist, the pair announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the post’s caption said. The photos of Kelce on one knee in front of Swift in a garden with a large diamond ring received more than 1.5 million likes within minutes of being posted.

The news comes shortly after Swift appeared earlier this month on an episode of Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, where she announced her newest album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

The pair’s courtship began in July 2023, when Kelce tried to give the superstar his number on a friendship bracelet after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Kelce revealed on his podcast.

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs 👀



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/o4Qku6eWF7 — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2023

Rumors quickly began swirling about the famous duo when Swift attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023, sitting next to Kelce’s mother.

Reactions to the engagement poured in.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis posted a congratulatory message to the two using Swift’s song titles: “Congrats Taylor and Travis! I always knew you two were End Game. Your Love Story is So High School and Colorado Swifties are Down Bad with excitement over your engagement. Skip Florida!!! and exchange your Paper Rings in the majestic Rocky Mountains.

Polis signed the message as a “Certified Swiftie Wedding Officiant.”

Congrats Taylor and Travis! I always knew you two were End Game. Your Love Story is So High School and Colorado Swifties are Down Bad with excitement over your engagement. Skip Florida!!! and exchange your Paper Rings in the majestic Rocky Mountains.



Jared Polis

Colorado… pic.twitter.com/oibsmxW6cm — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) August 26, 2025

Referring to the couple’s union memberships, the AFL-CIO posted on Instagram: “An @afm_union and @sagaftra gal. An @nflpa guy. We love a union love story. Congrats @taylorswift and @killatrav!”

President Donald Trump reacted to the news of the engagement at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, saying: “Well, I wish ’em a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”

Trump’s well wishes are in stark contrast to what he said about Swift shortly after the pop star endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris last September.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!,” Trump posted at the time.

In May, he followed up with: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”