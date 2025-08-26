Opinion

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram August 26, 2025 / 01:06

“I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person,” President Donald Trump said at his Cabinet meeting. “So I wish them a lot of luck.”

Aug. 26, 2025, 1:33 PM EDT

By

Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW.

