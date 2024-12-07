Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour ripple effect goes well beyond ticket sales

The end of the tour allows us to appreciate the transformative power of pop music, as well as the stark limits of popular culture to meaningfully change political and social institutions.

End of an ‘Eras’: Taylor Swift gears up for final weekend of shows December 6, 2024 / 02:28
By  Brian Donovan

Brian Donovan

Brian Donovan is a professor of sociology at the University of Kansas. His research focuses on gender and popular culture in American society, and his work has been funded by the Social Science Research Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Donovan’s most recent book, "American Gold Digger: Money, Marriage, and the Law from the Ziegfeld Follies to Anna Nicole Smith," examines the impact of the “gold digger” stereotype in American society. He is currently researching and writing a book about the Taylor Swift fandom. 