On affordability and consumer costs, Trump goes all-in on an alternate reality

As a presidential candidate last year, Donald Trump realized that consumer costs were a priority for voters, so the Republican said what he thought would get him elected: If returned to the White House, he’d quickly lower costs.

A year ago this week, however, Time magazine published a report on a lengthy interview it did with the then-president-elect, in which he seemed to realize he’d struggle to deliver on this misguided promise. “I’d like to bring them down,” Trump said, referring to grocery prices. “It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up. You know, it’s very hard.”

A year later, amid rising prices and widespread public discontent over his many economic failures, the president has some choices. He could repeat the line he delivered to Time magazine during his transition and tell the public that it’s “very hard” to lower consumer costs, despite his unrealistic assurances to the contrary. He could also ask for Americans’ patience and argue that conditions will improve in the coming months and years.

But Trump prefers a different course: He’s decided that gaslighting is the way to go.

In a newly published interview with Politico, the Republican boasted, “Prices are all coming down,” adding, “Now everything is coming down.”