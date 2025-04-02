Opinion

We mobilized Louisiana voters, but Gov. Landry wrongly blames George Soros

Politicians counting on public apathy to move their problematic agendas forward should be worried. Voters are tired of being ignored.

Volunteers with Louisiana's Power Coalition for Equity and Justice encourage Louisianians to vote in the election Saturday that had four constitutional amendments on the ballot that the state's Republican governor endorsed. All four amendments lost big.Power Coalition for Equity and Justice
By  Ashley K. Shelton

Ashley K. Shelton

Ashley K. Shelton is the founder, president and CEO of the Power Coalition, a statewide civic engagement table in Louisiana that builds power in historically disenfranchised communities through organizing, advocacy and civic engagement. Under her leadership, the coalition has educated and engaged over a million voters statewide. Using an integrated voter engagement strategy, the organization focuses on increasing voter participation and supporting base-building organizations in growing long-term capacity.