Trump’s TikTok idea highlights his incoherent talk on tariffs

President Donald Trump is desperate to close a deal for a U.S.-based buyer to purchase TikTok. So desperate, in fact, that he has proposed giving China relief on tariffs if its government approves a deal. That proposal has predictably been panned by Democrats and Republicans alike.

After all, Trump said he was placing tariffs on China largely to try to stop fentanyl from reaching the United States. The fact he’s willing to dangle a reduction in exchange for a TikTok deal shows how incoherent his talk about tariffs is and how eager he is to bring TikTok under America’s — and perhaps, by extension, his administration’s — control.

All the while, Big Tech elites and the companies they lead are circling TikTok like sharks, hoping they get their shot to sink their teeth into the app.

Last year, I wrote about how rich right-wingers, including “Shark Tank” co-panelist Kevin O’Leary, have shown interest in a purchase. And now, Amazon has joined the list of suitors looking to buy the app.

According to NBC News:

Amazon has made a late bid to purchase TikTok, a person familiar with the ongoing White House-led discussions to identify a non-Chinese buyer for the social media app told NBC News. The bid, first reported by The New York Times, arrived this week, via a letter to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Given the last-minute timing, days before a Saturday deadline to stave off a ban of the app in the U.S., the bid is not being treated as serious, said the source, who was granted anonymity to share details of private negotiations.