Rachel Maddow: ‘Sad’ and ‘small’ Trump is now a ‘laughingstock on the world stage’

After millions took to the streets this past weekend to protest against President Donald Trump’s administration, Rachel Maddow said Trump has become a “sad” and “small” political figure.

On Monday night’s show, Maddow referenced the thousands of “No Kings” protests that took place across the country Saturday and compared them with the apparently sparse showing at Trump’s military parade, which occurred in Washington, D.C., on the same day.

Maddow said the lack of attendance likely irked crowd-obsessed Trump, who she said was upset that “nobody came to his $45 million military birthday party.”

Americans are watching Trump “fail and flail over and over again,” Maddow said.

But, according to Maddow, Trump’s diminishing profile isn’t just a domestic issue. She said the president’s early exit from the G7 summit on Monday made him a “laughingstock on the world stage.” Maddow said the president was “so embarrassing himself” at the summit, where, she claimed, he was being treated like “Putin’s intern.”