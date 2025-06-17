Trump’s purges come for the U.S.’ nuclear safety board

Happy Tuesday. Here’s your Tuesday Tech Drop, a collection of the past week’s top stories from the intersection of technology and politics.

Trump goes nuclear

Donald Trump’s efforts to strip federal agencies and commissions of their independence took an alarming step Monday, when the president fired one of the five commissioners who sit on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a congressionally authorized entity that exists “to ensure the safe use of radioactive materials for beneficial civilian purposes while protecting people and the environment.” Christopher T. Hanson was initially appointed by Trump in his first term and reappointed by Joe Biden in 2024.

The White House implied Hanson’s firing was to make this important commission more favorable to Trump’s agenda. “All organizations are more effective when leaders are rowing in the same direction,” deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told NPR. “President Trump reserves the right to remove employees within his own Executive Branch who exert his executive authority.”

Read more at NPR.

DOGE dug for dirt in Social Security

A new report by The New York Times highlights how Trump allies working in the president’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency tried to wield power over bureaucrats at the Social Security Administration and to weaponize misinformation (and conclusions based on their own misunderstandings) about the agency to spread false claims about fraud in the program. (A White House spokesperson told the Times that the agency under Trump “will continue to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse while protecting benefits for eligible Americans.”)

Read more in The New York Times.

Democrats probing Palantir

Ten Democratic lawmakers, led by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, sent a letter on Tuesday to Palantir CEO Alex Karp over reports that the Trump administration has tapped the company to assist in creating a massive database of Americans’ personal information. The letter demands answers and assurances as to how the project will comply with laws meant to protect Americans’ privacy.

The letter reads, in part:

The unprecedented possibility of a searchable, ‘mega-database’ of tax returns and other data that will potentially be shared with or accessed by other federal agencies is a surveillance nightmare that raises a host of legal concerns, not least that it will make it significantly easier for Donald Trump’s Administration to spy on and target his growing list of enemies and other Americans.

Palantir has posted multiple responses to social media, framing the New York Times’ reporting about the alleged database as “unfounded speculation” and denying claims it is building a database to enable mass surveillance of Americans.

Read more at FedScoop.

Bad signals on the line for Trump’s phone co.

The Trump sons announced plans to roll out a Trump-branded phone and mobile service this week. In addition to the ethical concerns swirling around a president’s potentially profiting from his position, there are a lot of tech-related questions about the quality of the product and service being offered. With those questions in mind, CNET writer Mike Sorrentino makes a pretty compelling argument as to why “Trump Mobile and the T1 Phone Don’t Make Any Sense, Even for Trump Fans.”