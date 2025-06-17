Opinion

Trump signs executive orders on nuclear energy production and regulations May 23, 2025 / 03:03

Trump’s purges come for the U.S.’ nuclear safety board

Plus, Democrats want answers about Palantir’s plans, an Obama adviser links up with a MAGA-friendly crypto firm, and teens resist ICE on Roblox.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post