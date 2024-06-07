MAGA pundits are trying and failing to soft-pedal Trump’s revenge talk

Former President Donald Trump has made it clear that if re-elected, he wouldn’t be averse to weaponizing law enforcement against those he considers his political enemies. Yet some of his supporters in right-wing media are downplaying those threats and claiming that Trump has no intention of punishing his rivals.

Take Fox News host Jesse Watters. On Thursday night, he said the narrative about Trump seeking vengeance was a “hoax” perpetrated by President Joe Biden‘s campaign.

“Trump didn’t say he would lock his opponents up, he said he could,” Watters said. “Because Democrats opened up a Pandora’s box when they did it to him. Could and would — two different things.”

Ahead of Trump’s interview Wednesday with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, his former adviser Kellyanne Conway similarly blamed “lemmings in the mainstream media” for “the new narrative” that Trump wants revenge.

